A shootout Wednesday afternoon left a Douglas County neighborhood under a shelter-in-place order from police for two hours. There are no known injuries and the suspects remain at-large.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office got a 911 call about the shootout at the intersection of Inverness Parkway and South Jamaica Street at 1:59 p.m. Wednesday.

The area is just northeast of the intersection of I-25 and E-470.

Witnesses described an exchange of gunfire between a person or people in a car and a hooded man walking on the street, Sheriff Darren Weekly said at a press briefing Wednesday evening.

A Code Red shelter-in-place was sent out to the surrounding area at 2:36 p.m. and lifted at 4:42 p.m., according to DCSO spokesperson Cocha Heyden. Roads in in the area were shut down until approximately 7 p.m..

The vehicle, a dark-colored Nissan sedan, was driving southbound on Inverness Parkway and continued south after the shootout. It is unknown how many people were in the vehicle, Weekly said.

The suspect on foot was on the northeast corner of Jamaica Street during the shootout and fled north, then got into an early 2000's white Tahoe on the passenger side.

Weekly described the suspect on foot as a Black male with a long gun that had a bright pink or orange strap. He was seen wearing a black hoodie, a black and purple jacket, white tennis shoes and a black backpack with a logo,

Officials do not believe anyone was hit and have not found any victims of the shootout despite finding multiple shell casings on the ground in the area, Weekly said.

The area rarely has incidents of this magnitude, which was the reason for such a large police response, he said.

When the call came in, deputies feared the worst given the high density of people in the neighborhood. They were lucky nobody was injured that they are aware of, Weekly said.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call 303-660-7579 .