Late Sunday night, criminals broke into at least 20 cars in unincorporated Douglas County, according to a news release.

Douglas County deputies responded to calls Monday from people whose cars were broken into at two different apartment complexes along Park Meadows Drive in Lone Tree, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Officials are asking for the public's help identifying the criminals involved in the break-ins. No good descriptions of the suspect(s) were provided. They drove a silver or gray Kia Sportage, which was likely stolen, according to the release.

Detectives believe the criminals started breaking into vehicles around 9:45 p.m. Sunday and broke into at least 20 cars in the area overnight.

The criminals seem to have targeted Honda and Hyundai vehicles, many of which had the door locks punched, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Tom Vondra at 303-784-7879 or [email protected].

"This is also an excellent reminder to take all valuables out of your car," according to the release. "Many crimes occur when the suspect sees something of value inside the vehicle and breaks in."