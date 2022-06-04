Denver police are asking the public for any information regarding a shooting in which a person fired multiple rounds from a vehicle in Lower Downtown near the 16th Street Mall.
Police said an occupant of a black sedan opened fired as it drove onto 15th Street towards Market Street. The sedan turned onto 15th from Larimer Street at 1:15 a.m., according to a news release from the Denver Police Department.
Multiple people were in the area and along the sidewalks as the shooting happened, however, police say no one was injured.
Police said a uniformed Denver officer fired his weapon at the person shooting after they "recognized the extreme risk of injury or death that existed." The officer was working in an off-duty capacity at a nearby nightclub, according to the department.
A marked patrol unit was stationed at 15th and Larimer Streets at the time of the shooting. The officers in the patrol unit pursued the vehicle, but it fled at a high rate of speed.
DPD said the Colorado Bureau of Investigations and Colorado State Patrol are assisting in the investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.