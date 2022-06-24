The driver accused of striking two cyclists in Jefferson County earlier this week is in custody.
Alan "Haley" Mill, 38, was arrested on Thursday and is being held in the Jefferson County Detention Facility on suspicion of hit and run causing serious bodily injury, two counts of first-degree assault and parole violation, according to online jail records.
Deputies responded to the 29000 block of U.S. Highway 40 on Sunday after reports of a hit and run just before 10 a.m. A man and woman were found on scene and were transported to a local hospital, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said the woman is in critical condition.
Multiple witnesses told investigators that the suspect "intentionally drove into the two cyclists, who were with a group of cyclists traveling eastbound on Highway 40," according to a news release.
Mill is being held without bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, according to online court records.