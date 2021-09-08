The driver suspected of crashing into two construction workers Tuesday, killing one and injuring the other, has been arrested, the Denver Police Department said.

Kathleen Sugaski, 43, is being held for investigation of vehicular homicide. Police announced the arrest Wednesday morning, 16 hours after the hit-and-run crash in Denver’s RiNo District.

The crash happened near 29th Street and Arkins Court on Tuesday before 3:30 p.m. Police said two pedestrians in a construction work zone were hit by a gray Honda Element.

One of the victims died at a hospital that day. The other victim was in critical condition as of Tuesday evening, police said. Neither of the victims have been identified, pending the notification of their families.

The Denver Gazette's news partner 9News reports the victims were working at the construction zone as flaggers.

Police issued a Medina Alert for the vehicle after the driver took off. The vehicle was found unoccupied less than two hours later in the 2000 block of 31st Street, a few blocks from the crash site, police said.

About 30 minutes after the car was found, police contacted Sugaski, a Denver resident, in the same block of 31st Street, according to the arrest report.

The officer who found Sugaski said her breath smelled of alcohol and she was swaying and slurring her words. The results of her blood tests are still pending, the report said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.