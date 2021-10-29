The driver of a pick-up truck that spilled hazardous materials on Interstate 70 in Vail on Friday has been cited, according to the Vail Police Department.
Authorities were dispatched to mile marker 174 around 8:30 a.m. after a report of an unlabeled 55-gallon drum that was spewing an unknown substances with a strong odor onto the roadway, according to a release.
As a result of the spill, the eastbound lanes were closed.
The driver responsible for the lost drum returned to the scene and told officers they work for ABC Contracting in Denver. The driver advised authorities that the substance was a resin used in concrete construction, police said.
Police said the driver stated the drum was secured and strapped to a flat bed trailer that was covered in snow, and determined as the snow melted the drum became loose.
Mountain Recovery Environmental Recovery cleaned up the spill and the roadway reopened around 12:30 p.m.
Police said the unidentified driver was cited for the spill, but was released from the scene.