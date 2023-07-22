A man was shot and injured while driving on Interstate 225 Saturday morning and police are asking for the public's help locating the suspects.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. on I-225 near Alameda, according to an Aurora Police Department tweet.

The victim was shot while driving north on the interstate.

He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and later released, according to the tweet.

Police are looking for the suspects, who were driving a black Kia sedan and wearing ski masks, the tweet said.

Officers are reviewing surveillance footage and ask anyone with information about eh incident or suspect vehicle to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.