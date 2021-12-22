A driver was thrown from a vehicle and killed while backing out of a parking space, according to the Commerce City Police Department.

Police said the crash happened at around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 6900 block of Eudora Drive, outside of a convenience store near CanAm Highway and East 69th Avenue.

The driver was apparently backing out of a parking spot when the vehicle lost control and quickly accelerated, causing it to crash. No other vehicles were involved.

The driver, an unidentified man, was ejected during the crash. He was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital, police said.

Police have not released any other details about the crash.

Police said the driver may have had a medical emergency prior to the crash, but it is unclear whether the suspected medical incident contributed to the crash or the driver’s death.

The coroner's office will confirm the driver’s identity and cause of death in the coming days.

The Commerce City Police Department’s Accident Investigation Team is investigating the crash. This marks the 14th fatal car crash in Commerce City this year, police said.