A drunk driver who caused a fatal crash in Aurora in 2015 is heading back to jail after he was caught driving while impaired months after being released from prison.

Jeremy Brown, 29, was convicted of driving while ability impaired and sentenced to 12 months, the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced last week. This conviction came while Brown was still under supervision for his release from prison.

“It is obscene that this defendant killed a man while driving drunk, yet the minute he gets out of prison, he is drinking and driving again,” District Attorney John Kellner said. “If that wasn’t enough of a wake-up call, it would seem that nothing will be. His conduct is a danger to anyone on the roads in his path.”

The fatal crash happened on March 17, 2015, when Brown drove over a median on East Iliff Avenue at South Quebec Street. Brown crashed head-on into another vehicle, killing the driver, 41-year-old Jason Soodsma. Three of Brown’s four passengers were also injured.

Brown ran away from the scene of the crash but was quickly found by police. He pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide DUI on March 9, 2016, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to the attorney’s office.

Brown ended up serving fewer than four years of his 10-year sentence, transitioning into community corrections in January 2020 and to intensive supervision in May 2020, according to the attorney’s office.

Around eight months after being released into supervision, Brown was found passed out in his car in the drive-thru lane of an Aurora restaurant on Jan. 9, 2021. Police said Brown was behind the wheel with the key in the ignition and engine running.

“This defendant’s insistence on getting behind the wheel while drunk is an insult to the memory of the man he killed and those who still mourn him,” Kellner said. “Until Colorado moves closer to truth in sentencing, what victims hear in the courtroom and what plays out years later will be continue to have a disconnect.”

Brown will serve his new 12-month sentence at the Colorado Department of Corrections, where he previously served his sentence for the 2015 crash, according to the attorney’s office.