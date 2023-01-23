Coban Porter had watery eyes and slurred speech when police arrived on the scene of an alleged vehicular homicide Sunday morning, according to the arrest affidavit.
Denver Police say Coban, a 21-year-old sophomore University of Denver basketball player, ran a red light at the corner of east Buchtel Boulevard and University Boulevard just before 2 am and hit an oncoming car, killing the driver.
Katharina Rothman, 42, was pronounced dead at the scene according to the Denver Medical Examiner. The arrest affidavit also said a passenger in the vehicle also suffered injuries. According to the report, Rothman was driving the vehicle. There's been no word on who her passenger was that night.
Porter is the younger brother of Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter, Jr. He was arrested on charges of vehicular homicide and reckless driving.
Court records show that Sunday, Michael Porter Jr. posted $2,000 on the $20,000 bond amount and Coban was released from jail.
Coban Porter was driving 50 mph eastbound on East Buchtel and the victim was heading north on University Boulevard, arrest records show. Denver police say he had a “strong odor of alcoholic beverage on his breath” and was wearing a Bud Light paper wrist band.
The speed limit in the area is 25 miles per hour.
The DU sophomore had not played this season while he rehabilitated his knee after an ACL tear. He averaged 11.4 points in 28 games as a freshman last season.
In a statement, DU's alumni fan blog page, "Let's Go DU" reported it believes this is the first arrest of a current DU student-athlete in 15 years, describing Porter as kind, engaging and personable.
Two hours before a 6 p.m. tipoff, the Nuggets announced that Michael Porter Jr. would miss their scheduled game with the Oklahoma Thunder Sunday night for "personal reasons."
Coban Porter had his first court advisement Sunday, according to court records. His next scheduled appearance in Denver District Court is Feb. 6.
Michael Porter Jr. missed Sunday night's game against the Thunder for reasons listed as personal. He is listed as questionable for tomorrow night's game, also due to "personal reasons." The Nuggets are playing the New Orleans Pelicans in Louisiana, and it is unknown whether he will travel with the team.