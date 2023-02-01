Coban Porter, brother of Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr, was formally charged with four felonies in last month's alleged drunk-driving death of a Denver mother who was driving an Uber that night, Denver District Attorney Beth McCann announced Wednesday.

Porter's charges in the death of Katharina Rothman including vehicular homicide, DUI, vehicular homicide and reckless driving. Two charges of vehicular assault — DUI and vehicular assault — and reckless driving were in connection to the passenger in Rothman's Uber, who survived the crash.

McCann's office said the passenger is male, but provided no other information about his identity or injury status. He was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after the fatal accident, which happened at the intersection of South University and Buchtel boulevards at 1:54 a.m. Sunday Jan. 22, near the University of Denver campus. Denver police said Porter ran a stop sign driving 50 mph in a 25 mph zone.

According to the arrest affidavit, Porter had slurred speech and police smelled alcohol on his breath. Toxicology results in the case have not been made public.

Rothman, the 42 year-old mother of a 4 year-old boy, died of blunt force trauma injuries, according to the Denver Medical Examiner's autopsy report.

A GoFundMe has been started by family friends. The fund has raised almost $22,000 as of Wednesday.

Porter's brother, Michael Porter Jr, bonded him out the afternoon of Jan. 22. Porter Jr. missed three games to be with his family. His first game back was Saturday in a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. His first home game back was Tuesday for the Nuggets' win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Coban Porter's next court date is scheduled for Feb. 6.