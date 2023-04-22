A driver suspected to be under the influence hit and seriously injured a man sleeping in a tent off of I-25 early Saturday.

Westminster police responded to the incident, which occurred on I-25 southbound at 136th Avenue, at about 3:16 a.m. Saturday.

The suspect vehicle went off the roadway trying to avoid another motorist, and hit a man sleeping in a tent off the roadway, according to a news release.

The injured man was taken to a local hospital, where he is being treated for serious bodily injury, according to the release.

The suspect vehicle's driver, Giang Tran, 23, remained on scene and was arrested and charged with vehicular assault - DUI, according to the release. He is being held at the Adams County detention center.

Police did not release Tran's booking photo.

Weather conditions and alcohol are considered to be factors in the crash, which is still under investigation, according to the release. The vehicle's speed at the time of the crash is unknown at this time.