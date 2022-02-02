The Eagle County Sheriff's Office is turning to the public for help in identifying a man who collided with a teenager while skiing at the Beaver Creek Resort on Sunday.
Deputies said the man collided with the 13-year-old boy around 2 p.m. in the Bachelor Gulch area. The teen suffered serious injuries, including a broken clavicle, according to a release from the agency.
The teenager was making "'S' turns" near the bottom of Grubstake Trail when he was struck. He told investigators that an older man was "straight-lining" toward him uncontrollably at a high speed and "took him out."
Investigators said the suspect was in his 60s and was wearing black pants, an older-looking black or gray jacket, with an older-looking black helmet. He was also wearing goggles with a red strap and purple lenses and had green and black skis, according to the release.
Witnesses told investigators the suspect "stopped briefly to say he was sorry to the victim after picking himself back up" before leaving the area, according to the release.
Anyone with information about the collision is urged to call the sheriff's office at 970-328-8500 or the Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007.