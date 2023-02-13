East High School officials decided to close today following the shooting of a student Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Denver police revealed that the suspects in the shooting are not students from the same school — although they are students from the Denver Public Schools system.

Neither has been technically arrested for the shooting, according to the police.

The 17-year-old suspect is being held on suspicion of illegal possession of a handgun, while the 16-year old is being held on allegations of auto theft and felony eluding.

As both are minors, police did not release booking photos and arrest affidavits. The Denver District Attorney's Office will make the final decision on charges.

The incident prompted a police official to decry the number of juveniles involved in crimes.

"Juvenile crime is very high and it's very disturbing," said Joe Montoya, the division chief of investigations at Denver Police District, at a Monday press conference.

Montoya said the latest incident demonstrates a clear need by the "community and everybody to come together" to find ways to curb violent crimes involving young people.

Police did not offer a motive for the shooting.

Responding officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound at East 17th Avenue and City Park Esplanade. He was taken to an area hospital and remains in critical condition, according to police. The young man's name is known to the police, but authorities withheld it as he is a minor.

Police located the suspects' vehicle roughly two hours after the shooting.

"We had officers scouring the Northeast section of town," Montoya said. "Based on the direction of travel, we thought it might still be up in the area."

Police found two people in the car who "took off" after officers approached. A brief chase ensued, but Montoya said both suspects were arrested without use of force. Police believe the vehicle was stolen and impounded it.

Though occurring within 20 minutes of the shooting at East High School, another shooting near Emily Griffith Technical College appears to be unrelated, according to Montoya.