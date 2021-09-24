Police officers in a small northern Colorado town shot a man early Friday morning after he shot at them multiple times, according to the Weld County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating the incident.

Two Eaton police officers responded to a call of a disturbance on the 1200 block of Aspen Court in Eaton, east of Fort Collins, at around 1:30 a.m. Friday, according to the sheriff's office. Callers told dispatchers they could hear a man and woman arguing.

The man shot at officers multiple times, law enforcement officials said, and officers shot back, hitting the man at least once. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment after officers provided medical attention on scene, officials said.

The sheriff's office said the two officers were not injured in the shooting.