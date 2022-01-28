The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office bomb squad determined a suspicious package left at a Chase Bank in Edgewater was not a threat, according to the Edgewater Police Department.
The package was determined to be an empty gas can with ground wires attached to it. Police gave the all-clear around 10:15 a.m. Friday, said Bob Brink, a spokesman for the department.
Officers were sent to the bank near 1705 Sheridan Blvd. around 8:30 a.m. after reports from the bank's employees of a possible bomb. Brink said the employees found a package that appeared to have wires sticking out.
Police evacuated seven surrounding businesses and about 100 people due to the incident and called in the Jefferson County bomb squad.