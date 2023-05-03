A shooting between two people at an Edgewater Tesla charging station left one man dead Wednesday morning, and anther in custody on suspicion of homicide.

The shooting happened in the Edgewater Public Market parking lot, in the 5500 block of West 20th Avenue, which is just west of Sloan's Lake, according to a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office tweet.

Police got the call at 9:40 a.m. and responding officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jenny Fulton said.

Two Teslas pulled up at almost the same time, Edgewater Police Sgt. Bob Brink said. A 33-year-old man exited his car and approached the other Tesla. The driver of that Tesla allegedly shot the 33-year-old and sped off.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:20 a.m., Fulton said.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office investigators said they do not know what the altercation was about or whether it had anything to do with the Tesla charging station, Fulton said.

Officers found a gun on the ground which may belong to the victim, Brink said.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide, according to the tweet.

The second man initially left the scene, according to Fulton, but then called 911 to report his involvement and is currently in police custody.

The victim's name is typically released by the coroner after an autopsy, and after family has been notified.

Police did not provide the name of the suspect, or any potential charges he faces.

Denver Gazette reporter Carol McKinley contributed to this story.