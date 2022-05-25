Flashing lights on top of police patrol car

The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing.

 kali9

Lakewood police are searching for a man who assaulted and robbed a 72-year-old woman earlier this month.

The robbery happened at 4 p.m. May 15 near West Hampden Avenue and South Ammons Street, police said.  

Police on Wednesday released surveillance footage of the incident that showed the woman falling after a dog appears to lunge at her. The man then grabbed the woman and spun her around before punching her in the face a number of times, knocking her down again.

He then went through the victim's pockets and ripped something from her right arm. 

The suspect then fled with the dog running after him.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the dog should call detectives at 303-987-7245 and reference case LK22-014855.

Tags

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.