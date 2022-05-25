Lakewood police are searching for a man who assaulted and robbed a 72-year-old woman earlier this month.
The robbery happened at 4 p.m. May 15 near West Hampden Avenue and South Ammons Street, police said.
Police on Wednesday released surveillance footage of the incident that showed the woman falling after a dog appears to lunge at her. The man then grabbed the woman and spun her around before punching her in the face a number of times, knocking her down again.
Can you help identify this dog owner who allegedly attacked and robbed an elderly woman? On May 15th at approximately 4:00 p.m., the suspect in the video attacked a 72 year old woman using his dog near the intersection of West Hampden Ave. and South Ammons St. pic.twitter.com/wuNg2a2H2Z— Lakewood Police Dept. (@LakewoodPDCO) May 25, 2022
He then went through the victim's pockets and ripped something from her right arm.
The suspect then fled with the dog running after him.
Anyone with information on the suspect or the dog should call detectives at 303-987-7245 and reference case LK22-014855.