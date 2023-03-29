Reginald Maclaren, 81, is accused of using an ax to kill his wife and adult daughter Saturday evening to "save them from homelessness" in one of the "most gruesome crimes" 20-year detectives have seen, according to Englewood Police Division Chief Tracy Jones.

"Our officers who responded, obviously we're taking their mental health into consideration, and we're getting them all the help and resources that they need," Jones said in a press conference Tuesday.

The victims were identified as Bethany Maclaren, 70, and Ruth Jennifer Maclaren, 35.

Police were alerted of the murder when Maclaren called to report that he thought his wife and daughter had been murdered with a hammer by a suspect they knew, according to Maclaren's arrest affidavit.

Responding officers entered the home and found two brand new rollaway trash cans in the apartment's living room, each of which contained a body, according to the affidavit.

Officers also found a large ax in a closet and a hand saw near the garbage cans, according to the affidavit. There was a "large amount of blood" around the apartment.

Detectives had probable cause to arrest Maclaren on first-degree murder charges, according to police.

Maclaren later told detectives that he had been employed at Hospital Shared Services but was recently terminated. He said he didn't have any money left and knew his family would be homeless soon, according to the affidavit.

He frequently dealt with the homeless population and knew what a miserable life that was, Maclaren told investigators.

Maclaren said he bought an ax, two trash cans and a hand saw at Home Depot with the intention of using them in the murders.

At around 11 a.m. Saturday, Maclaren said he struck his wife and daughter in their heads with the ax while they were sitting on the couch, killing them both, according to the affidavit.

He said he knew they would not fit in the trash cans, so he used the saw to saw off their arms and legs, according to the affidavit. He was unable to lift the trash cans to move them outside.

Maclaren said he does not regret killing his family members because he "knows they are in a better place," according to the affidavit.

Maclaren, who appeared in Arapahoe County Wednesday to be advised of the charges against him, is next due in court April 3.