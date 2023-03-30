A shooting in Englewood left a woman dead Thursday morning, according to police on Twitter.

Just before 9 a.m. Thursday, Arapahoe County Sheriff deputies were on the scene of the fatal shooting, which happened in the 5200 block of South Geneva Way, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office on Twitter.

The area is on the southwest side of Cherry Creek State Park.

A woman was pronounced dead, according to the tweet, and a man fled the scene. He was later taken into police custody at East Orchard Road and South Havana Street, police said.

This story is developing and will be updated when further information is made available.