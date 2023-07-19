Englewood police officers fatally shot a "high-risk" suspect after several hours of trying to negotiate a surrender Tuesday, according to investigators.

On Tuesday morning, Englewood Police Department's (EPD) SWAT team responded to help Denver Police Department's Fugitive Unit with a high-risk search warrant, according to a news release.

At 2:45 p.m., Englewood SWAT responded to the 4100 block of South Cherokee Street, south of highway 285 and east of highway 85.

Responding officers spoke with family members, who told them only one man was in the house.

Police sent out a shelter-in-place to surrounding residents at 3:10 p.m., then tried to contact the suspect verbally, deploying "multiple additional resources," according to the release.

At 4:01 p.m., numerous shots were fired from the basement and one EPD officer returned fire. Police don't know if the suspect was injured by the shot.

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office and Littleton Police Department responded to assist and a second emergency notification was issued advising residents to shelter in place until officers evacuated them to safety, according to the release.

At 5:16 p.m., officers successfully evacuated neighbors from the surrounding area to a local shelter. Officers then continued to attempt negotiations with the suspect "as well as introducing additional gas into the residence," according to the release.

During the incident, the suspect fired numerous shots, hitting at least one armored vehicle.

For several hours, officers continued to negotiate and used drones, bomb squad robot and gas to try to get the suspect to surrender.

Officers used the armored vehicle to open the garage door and found the suspect, who pointed a gun at them and exchanged several gunshots with the officers.

The suspect was hit during the exchange and declared dead at the scene.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release the suspect's identity and the 18th Judicial District's Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is investigating the use of force.

Officers are not releasing any further information at this time due to the the investigation being open.