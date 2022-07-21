Englewood police on Thursday were searching for a man who nearly ran over an officer while fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle.
Officers were dispatched at 1:46 a.m. to a burglary in the 2900 block of South Umatilla Street, police said.
The burglar drove away before officers could arrest him. The car crashed through a fence and nearly hit an officer. A different officer fired at the car, police said.
The burglar was driving a black 2019 Audi SQ5 sport utility vehicle that was reported stolen. The SUV did not have a license plate, but there was an Auto Nation placard displayed on the vehicle.
The 18th Judicial District's Critical Incident Response Team is investigating whether the officer was justified in firing at the burglar.
Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.