The Arapahoe County Coroners Office has ruled the death of gunshot victim a homicide. The corner said Patricia Darlene's manner of death was homicide on Friday.
Darlene, 68, sustained gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead in Englewood on Wednesday.
Englewood police arrested the suspect late Wednesday, according to a news release.
The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Wednesday on South Elati Street and West Radcliff Avenue, when police were dispatched on a "shots fired" call.
"Officers arrived in the area and encountered a male subject running westbound on W. Radcliff Avenue carrying a rifle," according to the release.
The identity of the suspect was not released as of Friday.
This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.