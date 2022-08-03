Denver police are on the lookout for robbers who made a sweet getaway with an Enstrom toffee truck.
The van was taken between Monday night and Tuesday morning. The thieves then used the 2001 GMC Safari panel vehicle to break into cars at 36th and Blake in the Lower Downtown area on Wednesday morning.
The toffee truck was parked outside of the Enstrom Candies building at 201 E. Cherry Creek when it was stolen.
Semi-retired executive Rick Enstrom told The Denver Gazette that the car thieves broke out a window and hot wired the truck, but he figured they wouldn't get too far.
"There were 4-foot tall pictures of almond toffee all over the panels," said Enstrom.
He said the van didn't have any candy in it.
The iconic toffee store is in the heart of Cherry Creek near eBikes USA, an electric bicycle store that suffered thousands of dollars in damage when a moving truck smashed into it last year.
It's been a recent trend for thieves to turn large delivery vehicles into battering rams to blast into stores along the Front Range and make off with the goods.
Though the van wasn't used to bust into a shop, Enstrom store manager Jeri Langolf said it was empty except for two front seats.
"Perfect for hauling," she said.
In an episode out of "Dumbest Criminals," thieves removed the "Toffee" license plates, but did not paint over huge photos of the iconic Colorado confectionary that wrap around the van.
"It's still rolling along," said Enstrom. "Giving us advertising. Sort of."