07xx22-dg-news-AutoTheft01.JPG

Sean Fritter stands for a photo with his Chevy Suburban in the parking lot where it was stolen and later recovered, as seen on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Denver, Colo. The truck was broken into and hot-wired while he was working an evening shift and was recovered hours later. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)

 Timothy Hurst

Denver police are on the lookout for robbers who made a sweet getaway with an Enstrom toffee truck.

The van was taken between Monday night and Tuesday morning. The thieves then used the 2001 GMC Safari panel vehicle to break into cars at 36th and Blake in the Lower Downtown area on Wednesday morning. 

download.jpg

The 2001 GMC Safari pan van which was stolen this week is similar to this one, but it is covered with toffee logos

The toffee truck was parked outside of the Enstrom Candies building at 201 E. Cherry Creek when it was stolen. 

Semi-retired executive Rick Enstrom told The Denver Gazette that the car thieves broke out a window and hot wired the truck, but he figured they wouldn't get too far.

"There were 4-foot tall pictures of almond toffee all over the panels," said Enstrom.

He said the van didn't have any candy in it.

The iconic toffee store is in the heart of Cherry Creek near eBikes USA, an electric bicycle store that suffered thousands of dollars in damage when a moving truck smashed into it last year.

It's been a recent trend for thieves to turn large delivery vehicles into battering rams to blast into stores along the Front Range and make off with the goods. 

CRIME WATCH: Denver Auto Theft Rates by Neighborhood, Nov. 2-8

Though the van wasn't used to bust into a shop, Enstrom store manager Jeri Langolf said it was empty except for two front seats.

"Perfect for hauling," she said. 

milk_toffee.jpg

Enstrom Toffee is a Colorado favorite. Photos of the candy is plastered all over the stolen van. If you see it, call Denver Police. 

In an episode out of "Dumbest Criminals," thieves removed the "Toffee" license plates, but did not paint over huge photos of the iconic Colorado confectionary that wrap around the van.

"It's still rolling along," said Enstrom. "Giving us advertising. Sort of." 

Tags

Denver Enterprise Reporter

A 40-year Colorado news veteran, Carol McKinley started in radio, and traveled the world as a network TV correspondent/producer. In 2021, she decided to return to local news. A Baghdad alum, she has 4 grown children and lives with her husband and her mom.

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.