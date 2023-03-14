A domestic violence-related shooting in Estes Park left two people dead Friday evening, according to police.

At 8:45 p.m. Friday, Estes Park Police got a 911 call and heard gunshots and yelling after the caller gave them an address on Button Rock Road in Pinewood Springs, according to a news release.

Responding officers found a man dead and a woman with life-threatening injuries. The woman was transported in a helicopter to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

Investigators determined that both of them lived in the house and are investigating the incident as a murder-suicide, according to the release. The Larimer County Coroner's Office has not released their identities.

"The sudden loss of two lives has a lasting impact on families, friends, and first responders," Larimer County Sheriff's Office Captain Bobby Moll said. "Calls like this are traumatic for all involved, and I want to commend the dispatchers, deputies, and medical crews who did everything they could in a very difficult situation."

The investigation is ongoing, according to the release. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Jesse Ihnen at 970-498-5165 .

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office has resources available to people who are affected by domestic violence, according to the release.