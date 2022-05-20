A Saguache County woman was out of jail on a personal recognizance bond just hours after she stabbed her ex-boyfriend's new love in the neck with her car keys, nearly killing her.
Shianne Silvia bonded out of Saguache County Detention Center on Wednesday.
Tessa Shellenberger told The Denver Gazette that her sister, Alyssa Castanuela, 28, was backing out of the driveway to take her children to school when Silvia attacked her through the car window.
"Shianne came out of her house yelling and getting crazy on her and charged on her with a self-defense key chain," said Shellenberger. "She was arrested and out on a PR bond before my sister was off of the operating table."
Shellenberger said that when the children ran screaming out of Castanuela's car, Silvia, who had gotten in her own car to flee the scene, almost ran them over.
Castanuela, a single mother of two, was flown to Colorado Springs' UCHealth Memorial Hospital and is recovering from emergency surgery in the intensive care unit.
"She's not doing well. She lost a lot of blood," said Shellenberger.
Saguache County Sheriff Dan Warwick said Silvia was booked into his jail at 9:40 a.m. and released at 5:21 p.m.
She was charged with first-degree assault and released on $25,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in Saguache County Court on Wednesday. Shellenberger believes Silvia should be charged with attempted murder.
The probable cause affidavit states that when police arrived, Castanuela was bleeding profusely and that the wound was near her jugular vein. "The blood was covering her chest and originating from her neck," it stated.
In a Facebook post, the Center Police Department described the incident as an argument over who could take care of the children.
"Like many of our recent disputes, this one turned violent with the suspect punching the victim through a car window while using car keys for a weapon," the post said.
Silvia is the ex-girlfriend of Castanuela's boyfriend and has children with him. The two women live on the same block.
"It’s ugly evilness in this world that you would do this to somebody," said Shellenberger, 29, who is frustrated with what she feels is a lack of communication by both the district attorney and local law enforcement.
The 12th Judicial District Attorney's Office has been under fire lately by law enforcement and residents of the huge six-county region for being too soft on criminals. District Attorney Alonzo Payne is being investigated by the Colorado Attorney General's Office and he is the subject of an attempted recall effort.