An 8-year-old boy was accidentally shot Friday night in Windsor by his father, according to the Windsor Police Department.
Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Indian Trail Drive just before 8:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting involving a child.
The child was found on scene and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to a news release.
Police said an initial investigation revealed the boy's father unintentionally discharged a firearm, which struck the boy who was in an adjacent room.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is being asked to contact Windsor Office Taylor Smith at 970-674-6412 or thsmith@windsorgov.com