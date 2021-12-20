The FBI Denver Division is warning Colorado and Wyoming residents about a phone scam in which scammers pose as law enforcement officials to get money from victims.

Officials said the scammers, who use Southern accents, claim victims have outstanding warrants or fines and ask for payments, often using spoofed law enforcement phone numbers and names of real officers.

The scammers mostly target women with lucrative careers who have an online presence. More than 300 women in Larimer County have fallen victim to the scam since 2016, in addition to over 100 women in Denver since 2017, according to the FBI.

“The FBI warns citizens that if they receive a phone call from someone claiming to be law enforcement asking for money or gift cards, to hang up and report it to their local law enforcement authorities and the FBI,” said Special Agent Michael Schneider.

Schneider said Colorado residents should look out for suspicious calls claiming to be from law enforcement, including calls regarding fines, outstanding warrants, court fees, failure to appear for jury duty and issuing gag orders.

The scammers have also requested videos or pictures of victims conducting a “personal strip search” of themselves to clear court fines or avoid jail time, officials said.

Law enforcement will never call an individual if they have an arrest warrant for missing jury duty, nor will they ask for money to clear a warrant or ask for pictures or videos for any reason, Schneider said.

Anyone who thinks they have been a victim of this scam or other fraud is asked to contact FBI Denver at 303-629-7171 and file a complaint with the FBI at www.IC3.gov.