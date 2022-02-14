While love is in the air as Valentines Day nears, don't let love be blind, law enforcement warns. Hundreds of people have recently lost $32 million in romance scams, according to the FBI's Denver office.
More than 200 of those victims live in Colorado and Wyoming and approximately 60% of them are over age 60, according to the FBI. The scams occurred between October and January.
Officials found these types of scams have been on the rise in recent years with the growing prominence of online dating applications and websites. For instance, the number of victims from 2019 to 2020 grew over 20% and accounted for $605 million in losses, according to the Internet Crime Complaint Center's 2020 Annual Report.
The people most victimized are women over 40, the elderly, widowed, divorced or disabled people. Scammers target these groups because of their "vulnerabilities," according to the FBI.
Scammers often will begin a relationship under innocent pretenses and eventually become more intimate until they are able to defraud victims.
The scammers also tend to live or work in areas outside of the targeted areas to avoid meeting in person and utilize social media and other outlets to commit their crimes, officials said. Most of the scammers are found to be located in Canada, England, Ghana and Nigeria, according to the FBI.
Officials said there are several warning signs that are commonly associated to these scams such as:
- The individual presses you to leave the dating app and turn solely to message or email.
- The individual uses a photo that appears to be a glamour shot.
- The individual professes love quickly.
- The individual attempts to isolate you from friends and family.
- The individual claims to live or work far away.
- The individual makes plans to meet in person, but always cancels because of some emergency.
- The individual asks you for money.
The FBI said the best way to avoid these types of scams is to be skeptical about sending anyone money someone you've only met online and to be mindful of what you post online because it could be used against you.
People who suspect they've been scammed should file a complaint with the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov, contact the FBI Denver field office at 303-629-7171 or contact location law enforcement.