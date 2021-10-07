Officials from the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task force and the Lakeside Police Department are asking for the public's help in locating two people who robbed a bank in Denver on Monday.

KeyBank at 5901 W. 44th Ave. was robbed by two men who presented a bank teller with a note that demanded money. After acquiring an undisclosed amount of money, the suspects fled in a white SUV, according to a joint release from the U.S. Department of Justice and the FBI.

Police described one of the suspects as a thin man whose between 5 foot 6 and 5 foot 8. He was last seen wearing a black mask, a baseball cap with a Colorado flag and a long-sleeve black shirt, according to the release.

The second suspect is described as man who was last seen wearing a mask, a dark-colored beanie, an orange shirt and a tan-colored plaid jacket, officials said.

Law enforcement officials are asking the public to be on the lookout for anyone matching the description of the suspects, and to be alert for anyone who may be changing their spending habits, or have suddenly come into a lot of money.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or robbery are urged to contact the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171, or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.