A man Aurora police believe to have killed four people Oct. 30 was arrested in north central Mexico Saturday following a manhunt which crossed national borders, according to a news release.

Authorities caught up with Joseph Mario Castorena, 21, who was considered armed and dangerous, in Aguascalientes. The team searching for the suspect with Aurora Police included FBI agents, local police officers in Mexico, the Instituto Nacional de Migracion - Mexico's immigration enforcement agency, and the Mexican government, according to the release.

Castorena is currently being held in Phoenix' Maricopa County jail and his extradition date to face charges in Colorado is unknown.

On Oct. 30 at 2:15 am, Aurora police found four people dead in a home at East 10th Avenue and Geneva Street. They rescued a woman and two young children from the scene.

Investigators said at the time the killings were linked to an "ongoing domestic situation" between Castorena and the woman who survived.

The Aurora Police Department's Fugitive Unit had been tracking Castorena's movements in Mexico and knew he had been hiding out in another north central state, Zacatecas, before he fled further south to Aguascalientes where he was arrested Saturday.

There was a combined $15,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Police believe Castorena's family helped him escape the United States.

Just six days after the Oct. 30 quadruple homicide, Aurora police arrested Castorena's younger brother, Juan Angel Castorena, 18. He was booked on a charge of accessory after the fact, 1st degree murder, according to Aurora police, alleging he helped his brother avoid arrest.

On Nov. 10, Joseph Castorena's cousin Carlos Casillas-Flores was also arrested by Aurora Police Fugitive officers, this time in Denver. They believe Casillas-Flores, 22, also helped Joseph Castorena evade police and he faces a charge of accessory after the fact, 1st degree murder

Juan Castorena's next court date is Friday, Dec. 19 in Arapahoe County court.

There is no known court date set for Joseph Castorena.