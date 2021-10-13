Law enforcement officials are asking for the public's help to identify a man who robbed a Chase Bank in the South Park Hill neighborhood over the weekend.

Police said the man entered the bank at 6160 E. Colfax Ave. about 12:30 p.m. Saturday and gave the bank teller a note demanding money.

The robber was given an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing on foot, according to the FBI.

Authorities have described the man as a being between 30 and 45 years old and standing approximately 5-foot-8 with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding the robber or incident is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Street Task Force at 303-629-7171.

Those with information that lead to an arrest and conviction of the man could earn up to $2,000.