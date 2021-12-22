Federal authorities are investigating a burglary that caused several thousand dollars worth of damage to a post office in Monte Vista.
The burglary occurred between 5 p.m. Saturday and 6:30 a.m. Sunday at the post office at 150 Washington St., according to a release from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.
Officials said the burglars entered a secured area of the post office and caused thousands of dollars in damage and stole an undisclosed number of items.
Because the burglary occurred in a post office, the crimes are considered federal offenses. If caught, the perpetrators could face up to five years in prison and fines of up to $250,000, according to the release.
Authorities urge anyone with information regarding the burglary to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and reference case number 3634767.