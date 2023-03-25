After a day-long search, police arrested a suspect Saturday in Friday evening's fatal hit and run on Federal Boulevard.

Police arrested Francisco Duenas-Colmenares, 42, in the 5300 block of West Alameda Avenue in Lakewood, according to a Denver Police Department tweet at 4:33 p.m.

Police have not released a mug shot of Duenas-Colmenares.

The vehicle was impounded and held for processing and Duenas-Colmenares will be held on charges of leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death, according to the tweet.

Officers responded to the hit-and-run crash at North Federal Boulevard and West 14th Avenue Friday evening around 8:20 p.m., according to the Denver Police Department.

The area is just southwest of Mile High Stadium.

The pedestrian died and the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the victim's identity and cause of death.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation released a Medina Alert Saturday morning for the suspect vehicle.