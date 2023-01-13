A Westminster man faces a federal charge of of distributing the psychoactive substance ibogaine leading to death of one person, according to a Friday news release.

The U.S. District Attorney in Colorado charged Ameen Alai, 49, on one count of distributing ibogaine on March 19, 2021, leading to the death of one person, the agency announced. Alai also went by the alias "Adam Powars."

The charge could carry a 20-year prison sentence if Alai is convicted, according to the release.

The psychedelic substance occurs naturally in some plants and has been used internationally as a treatment for addiction and other mental health issues, but has reportedly been associated with a handful of deaths from heart failure and cardiac arrest. It is a Schedule I controlled substance in the U.S., which means it has no legal use, including for medical purposes.

However, Colorado voters decriminalized ibogaine along with a handful of other hallucinogens like "magic mushrooms" in last November's midterm elections, through the approval of Proposition 122.