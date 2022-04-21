A judge on Wednesday sentenced the bank robber known as the Fedora Bandit to nine years in federal prison, the U.S. attorney's office announced Thursday.
Daniel Shaw, 32, of Centennial pleaded guilty to four counts of bank robbery and one count of carjacking. The crimes occurred between Feb. 2 and April 2, 2021, prosecutors said.
"This defendant left a trail of terrified victims, who were just doing their jobs and going about their daily lives," U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan said in a news release. "This lengthy sentence will not make those victims whole again, but it does send a clear message that we will prosecute criminals who rob innocent people of their peace of mind."
According to the plea agreement, authorities found a tan fedora hat and blue surgical mask when canvassing an area near a U.S. Bank that Shaw robbed on Feb. 12, 2021.
DNA from the hat matched a DNA profile swab obtained from Shaw.
Detectives also obtained search records from Google that indicated Shaw's phone was at or near several bank robberies, including the U.S. Bank at 10367 Federal Blvd. in Westminster, where he threatened to use a gun on March 23, 2021, according to the plea agreement.
Gmail records also showed that Shaw was at the scenes of two bank robberies at the time they occurred.
According to the plea agreement, Shaw was also tracked to the scene of a carjacking on March 30, 2021, when he approached a woman who was filling up her vehicle's washer fluid and pointed a gun at her and motioned her to step away before driving away.
Jefferson County sheriff's deputies arrested Shaw outside his residence on April 4, 2021, on an active warrant. While searching his home, they found items related to some of the bank robberies and the stolen car used to commit the robberies, prosecutors said.