The fifth and final suspect wanted in connection to last week’s fatal crime spree was arrested in Greeley Wednesday night, putting an end to the eight-day search.

Samuel Fussell, 18, is being held for investigation of first-degree murder, first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, robbery, motor vehicle theft and felony menacing, the Denver Police Department said Thursday.

This comes after Fussell and a group of men allegedly carried out a violent crime spree on Tuesday, Aug. 17, resulting in the death of 18-year-old student Shmuel Silverberg.

The other four suspects were arrested a day after the crime spree. The suspects were identified as 18-year-old Isaiah Freeman, 21-year-old Seth Larhode, 18-year-old Aden Sides and 19-year-old Noah Loepp-Hall, police said.

The probable cause statement for Fussell’s arrest was sealed as of Thursday morning, so it is unclear how police located the suspect. However, police said Metro Denver Crime Stoppers received “numerous” public tips regarding Fussell.

After receiving information about Fessell's whereabouts, officers from Denver, Greeley and the FBI arrested Fessell during a traffic stop, police said. Two women who were in the car with Fessell were also taken into custody.

Police offered $27,000 for information leading to Fussell's arrest, using donations from the victims’ families and community members. Police have not yet said whether anyone will receive the reward money.

The crime spree began on Aug. 17 with an attempted carjacking at 10 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Alameda Avenue. The victim said the suspects pointed a gun at them, police said.

Less than an hour later, a car was stolen at gunpoint at East Colfax Avenue and Grape Street and, 10 minutes later, a business was burglarized in the 1300 block of East Colfax Avenue.

Shortly after, a person was shot and robbed at East Colfax Avenue and North Lafayette Street, police said. The victim sustained critical injuries but is expected to survive.

Minutes after the first shooting, a man, later identified as Silverberg, was shot at a Hebrew school in the 1500 block of North Stuart Street. Silverberg was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said.

Finally, the crime spree ended with another business burglary and auto theft in the 1000 block of South Union Boulevard.

Police said they are still working to determine what motivated the group to go on the crime spree, with Chief Paul Pazen calling it “senseless violence.”

Because Silverberg was a student at Yeshiva Toras Chaim and was killed at the Hebrew school, police are looking into the possibility of a hate crime. However, Pazen said police do not currently believe the killing was inspired by anti-Semitism.

The investigation into the crime spree is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.