Northern Colorado Drug Task Force officers arrested five people on suspicion of fentanyl distribution last week during a sweep in Loveland, according to the Larimer County Sheriff.

Investigators opened the case in June 2022 that led to search warrants served at three places around Loveland where "distribution amounts of fentanyl" were found along with a stolen gun and other items, LCSO said in a Thursday news release.

Ryan Rios, 43, and Blake Davis, 36, both of Loveland, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Davis was released on a $400 cash bond.

Delia Cruz Dominguez, 39, of Loveland, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of Fentanyl and child abuse. LCSO said they found "illicit narcotics accessible by children" during the raid. Dominguez was released April 28 on a $1,250 personal recognizance bond.

Rayna Venegas, 24, faced an parole warrant that was later removed. Alysha Edwards, 30, was arrested on felony warrant and probation violation, according to the news release. Both were released on April 28.

The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force, the Loveland Police Street Crimes Unit, Loveland Police SWAT team, Larimer County Regional All Hazards/Crisis Response Team, and Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Impact Unit were part of the arrests from the search warrant operation.