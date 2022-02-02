An Adams County jury found a former Adams County sheriff's deputy guilty of sexual assaulting a co-worker in 2018, according to the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Michael Benson, 34, was convicted Monday of sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact following a six-day jury trial. He is scheduled to be sentenced April 7, according to the district attorney's office.

The charges stem from incidents that occurred between February and July of 2018. The victim was a civilian employee who worked at the county's jail and was supervised by Benson.

According to a news release, Benson "spent an unusual amount of time with (the victim) at work and that his conduct included dirty jokes, flirting and inappropriate comments."

The victim, who planned to become a deputy at the Adams County Sheriff's Office, testified at trial that Benson became more aggressive.

“Mr. Benson used his position of power to force himself upon a subordinate and sexually assault her. Such a crime is outrageous on its face, but it is particularly reprehensible coming from a Sheriff’s Deputy," 17th Judicial District Attorney Brian Mason said in a news release. "We will not tolerate this behavior. My office will prosecute those who commit these crimes without fear or favor, including when it occurs in a jail by a member of law enforcement. I applaud the victim for her courage in coming forward and am grateful to the jury for returning a just verdict.”

The sheriff's office internal affairs division learned of Benson's actions and began an investigation in September 2018. He was terminated following the investigation, according to the release.