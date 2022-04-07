A judge on Thursday sentenced a former Adams County sheriff's deputy to 75 days in jail and probation for sexually assaulting a civilian co-worker in 2018.
A jury earlier this year found former Sgt. Michael Benson guilty of sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact.
"This was an outrageous and reprehensible crime, particularly because it was committed by a sheriff's sergeant who took an oath to protect and serve," Brian Mason, the district attorney for Adams and Broomfield counties, said in a statement.
The incidents occurred between February and July of 2018. The victim was a civilian employee who worked at the county's jail and was supervised by Benson.
According to a news release, Benson "spent an unusual amount of time with (the victim) at work and that his conduct included dirty jokes, flirting and inappropriate comments."
At trial, the victim testified that Benson became more aggressive as time went on.
The Sheriff's Office's internal affairs division learned of the allegations in September 2018. Benson was fired once the investigation was finished, according to the release.