A now former Aurora police officer who hit and killed another driver while responding to a call in March has been charged with vehicular homicide, the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office said.

The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. March 4 at the intersection of East Bates Avenue and South Chambers Road.

The officer, Eduardo Landeros, was responding to a burglary call when another driver pulled out in front of him and they collided, according to the Aurora Police Department. The other driver, 44-year-old Elias Anderson, was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Prosecutors said Thursday Landeros has been charged with one count of vehicular homicide and one count of criminally negligent homicide, both felonies.

Security video from someone who lives near that intersection shows a police vehicle, without lights or sirens, pass by at what appears to be a high rate of speed. You can then hear the sound of a crash off-camera.

Landeros sustained serious injuries in the crash and was placed on injury leave, according to APD. Aurora police initiated an internal affairs investigation and scheduled Landeros for an interview on April 26.

He resigned effective April 25, according to the department. They said the internal affairs investigation is still ongoing.

The Colorado State Patrol investigated the crash.

