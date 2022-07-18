A former swim coach in Boulder is accused of sexually assaulting underage swimmers, Boulder County prosecutors said Monday.
Authorities arrested Jon Michael Beber last week in Atlanta and he will be extradited to Boulder, where he faces three counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, prosecutors said.
Beber worked as a swim coach in Boulder from 1997 to 2002. He has also coached swim teams in Georgia, New York and Florida.
“We strongly encourage individuals with information to contact the District Attorney’s Office. Our Sex Crimes Unit is handling this case and is available to speak with anyone with information,” District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in a statement.
Anyone with information about Beber is asked to email Investigator Kristin Weisbach at kweisbach@bouldercounty.org or call her at 303-441-3811. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call crime stoppers at 970-669-6113.