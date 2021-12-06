A divorced couple have been identified as the suspect and victim in an alleged murder-suicide that occurred Saturday in Highlands Ranch, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Jamie Sullivan, a 49-year-old woman from Highlands Ranch, was found fatally shot in her car around 9 a.m. in the Central Park Shopping Center in front of the Mad Greens restaurant near Park Central Drive and Lucent Boulevard.

Hours later, deputies found the shooting suspect, 55-year-old Art Valentine, dead in what they described as an apparent suicide.

According to public records, Sullivan and Valentine married in Colorado in 2001. A number of people who knew the victim said the couple divorced a few years ago.

Deputies said the investigation into the incident is ongoing and no additional information was available Monday afternoon.

The Douglas County Coroner’s Office is expected to release Sullivan and Valentine’s official causes and manners of death in the coming days.

Deputies said they are not looking for more victims or suspects in the shooting. The crime scene was released Saturday evening, allowing businesses in the area to operate normally and residents to pick up their vehicles parked in the crime scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff's office at 303-660-7500.