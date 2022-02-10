Flashing lights on top of police patrol car concept
(Photo illustration by kali9, iStock)

A former teacher's aide at Quist Middle School in Thornton is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student, according to the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office. 

Cathia Covarrubias Ruiz, 24, faces three counts of sexual assault on a child.

Prosecutors said the accuser is a student at the middle school, where Covarrubias Ruiz worked as a paraeducator between October 2021 and January 2022. 

She was arrested Monday and booked into the Adams County jail.

In a statement, school officials said Covarrubias Ruiz no longer works for the district and added that they are "very sad and angered by the alleged inappropriate relationship."  