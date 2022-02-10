A former teacher's aide at Quist Middle School in Thornton is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student, according to the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office.
Cathia Covarrubias Ruiz, 24, faces three counts of sexual assault on a child.
Prosecutors said the accuser is a student at the middle school, where Covarrubias Ruiz worked as a paraeducator between October 2021 and January 2022.
She was arrested Monday and booked into the Adams County jail.
In a statement, school officials said Covarrubias Ruiz no longer works for the district and added that they are "very sad and angered by the alleged inappropriate relationship."