Fort Collins police have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of sexually assaulting two children in 2016.
Dakota Colvin, 25, is being held on suspicion of:
- Sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust
- Three counts of pattern of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust
- Felony menacing
- Resisting arrest
Police received a report of the assaults late last year.
Police said the incidents happened throughout the summer of 2016.
After a lengthy investigation, a warrant was issued for Colvin's arrest earlier this month. When officers contacted Colvin Friday, he refused to comply with their orders, forcing the officers to use less lethal tools to apprehend him, police said.
Colvin is being held in the Larimer County Jail on an $85,000 bond.