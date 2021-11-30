A Fort Collins man was arrested Monday evening after allegedly threatening people with a knife and trying to stab a police dog, the Fort Collins Police Department said.

Matthew Bishop, 29, was booked into the Larimer County Jail on three counts of felony menacing and one count of aggravated cruelty to animals, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Police said the incident began around 8:15 p.m. when they received a 911 call from Old Town Square. The caller said he briefly spoke to an unknown man when the man pulled out a knife and threatened him.

Officers found the man, later identified as Bishop, with the knife still in hand. Bishop allegedly refused to drop the knife and threatened the officers with it, police said. Officers then fired a less-lethal SAGE launcher at Bishop and he ran away, barricading himself on an emergency escape staircase.

Bishop stayed on the staircase for about three hours as crisis negotiators tried to persuade him to surrender, police said. At 11:20 p.m., Bishop came down from the staircase but tried to run away.

Officers deployed a K-9, and police said Bishop stabbed the dog. But the dog was wearing a protective vest that saved him from injury.

“This dynamic and resource-intensive situation could have ended very differently had it not been for the efforts of our patrol officers, SWAT team, negotiators and all who provided tactical support,” said Assistant Chief Kristy Volesky. “I’m grateful that no community members or officers were harmed by this dangerous individual. I’m also relieved that K-9 Inox went home to his family last night, thanks to the protective vest that saved his life.”

The K-9 is a German Shepherd that joined the police department in 2016. He received his vest from a Fort Collins family who purchased protective equipment for K-9s, Volesky said.