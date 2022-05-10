Police have arrested a 43-year-old man in connection with a fatal crash in Thornton that left one person dead and four others seriously injured.
Charles Eisiminger of Fort Collins was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide, driving under the influence and other charges. He also had an outstanding warrant by another agency, according to the Thornton Police Department.
The two-vehicle crash occurred at 84th Avenue and Washington Street on Sunday.
A woman died at the scene, while four others were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Eisiminger is being held at the Adams County jail and is scheduled to make an initial court appearance Thursday.