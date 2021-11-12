A Larimer County man was arrested on Friday for allegedly committing more than 20 sex crimes.
Jediah Foster, 35, is being held on slew of charges, including 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a child; six counts of sexual assault on a child, position of trust, pattern of abuse; and six counts of aggravated incest, according to a release from the Fort Collins Police Department.
Police began investigating Foster last month after receiving a tip that he allegedly took sexually explicit pictures of children and distributed them online.
Investigators learned of multiple instances of Foster allegedly inappropriately touching children throughout the investigation, police said.
Police said Foster works in a position that involves in-home service and repair. Due to that access, police are concerned about other possible illegal and inappropriate activities that may have occurred.
"Heinous crimes like this leave a lasting impact on individuals, their families and the community, and the detrimental effect cannot be understated," said Assistant Chief Tim Doran in a news release. "We will continue to provide support for victims and seek justice to the fullest extent possible in this case."
Anyone with information about this or other incidents involving Foster is encouraged to contact Detective Dollie Knab at 970-419-2195. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Crime Stoppers at Larimer County at 970-221-6868.