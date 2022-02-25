A 45-year-old Fort Collins man who sold fentanyl that resulted in an overdose death was sentenced to 175 months in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado announced Friday.
Ernesto Ibarra Jr. of Fort Collins previously pleaded guilty to distributing a controlled substance that resulted in death. He was sentenced on Feb. 18.
“Fentanyl pills disguised as prescription drugs are pervasive and leading to an unprecedented number of overdose deaths,” said U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan in a news release. “Even one pill containing fentanyl can end a life. Please stay away from any pill that you haven’t obtained directly from a pharmacist. Your life depends on it.”
On Sept. 26, 2017, Fort Collins first-responders were sent to a home for undisclosed reasons and found a man lying dead on the bathroom floor, according to a plea agreement in the case.
Authorities found a syringe, a spoon with liquid and a dissolved blue pill and another fully intact pill next to the man. The intact pill bore the imprints "M" and "30" and resembled a prescription oxycodone pill, according to the agreement.
After the Larimer County Coroner's Office determined the man's death was caused by "acute fentanyl toxicity," the pills found on scene were submitted for analysis. The results found the only controlled substance inside the pills was fentanyl.
FBI agents as well as Fort Collins police began investigating the incident and later identified Ibarra after learning he communicated with the victim via Facebook to sell what appeared to be prescription opioids.
During the judicial process, Ibarra admitted to dealing pills to a second man who also died of a fentanyl overdose. However, authorities did not obtain sufficient evidence to prove Ibarra was responsible for that death, according to the news release.