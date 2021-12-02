The Fort Collins Police Department is seeking information on several assaults on teenage girls in recent months.
Police said reports of the assaults began in August with the most recent happening on Nov. 23. There is no indication that the assaults are connected, but police said there are similarities in three of the incidents, according to a release.
Officers responded to a report of an assault on a teenage girl around 9:30 p.m. Aug. 21. Police said the teenager was walking by herself in Overland Park when a man approached her from behind and started a conversation.
The girl continued walking but the perpetrator grabbed her wrist. Police said she sprayed the suspect with pepper spray and ran home.
Police said the girl described the suspect as being between 20 and 30 years old and standing around 6 feet tall with an average build and brown hair, with little to no facial hair, according to the release.
The second assault happened nearly two months later on Oct. 13 when another teenage girl left a youth group event in the 1600 block of West Drake Road and an unknown man grabbed her from behind.
Police said the girl pulled away from the man, but was grabbed again after she tripped while running away. She described the suspect as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall and he was last seen wearing a mask, dark hoodie and gloves.
The most recent assault happened on Nov. 23, when a teenage girl was at the Edora Pool Ice Center. Around 6:50 p.m., she was jogging outside of the building when an unknown man jumped from behind a bush and grabbed her wrist, according to the release.
The girl kicked the man and ran back into the building. She described the man as possibly being in his 20s, around 6 feet tall with an athletic build, short brown hair and facial stubble.
Officers responded to all three incidents and searched the nearby areas, but never found a suspect. Investigators are continuing to investigate the assaults.
Police believe there may have been other unreported incidents that have occurred since or before August and encourage anyone to come forward.
"These incidents happened weeks apart, took place in different locations, and may not be related at all," said Crimes Against Persons Sgt. Heather Moore. "However, we can't ignore the fact that they do share some similarities, which is why we're asking our community to remain aware and let us know if they have any tips about these or other similar incidents."
Anyone with information about similar incidents or the suspect are encouraged to call the Crimes Against Persons Unit at 970-416-2825 or email tipsline@fcgov.com.